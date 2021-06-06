Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky University hosts Special Olympics Summer Games

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A special event returned to EKU this weekend - the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but on Saturday athletes competed in five different sports, including track and field.

“The challenges that they have either faced and overcome to get here to complete, and not only complete, win, it’s just amazing, it’s amazing. I’m a very proud mom,” said Michaele Roy, whose daughter Caitlin competed in Saturday’s event.

Roy says they were told Caitlin would never walk. Now, she’s running.

“No doesn’t live in our home,” Roy said. “She’s taught me more and humbled me more and I would never want to be that person I was before Caitlin came into my life.”

Organizers say it was the perfect opportunity to show everything they overcome every day.

“Life is a little bit more challenging, but you know we focus on our athletes’ abilities,” said Trish Mazzoni, CEO of Special Olympics Kentucky. “We very seldom use the word disability or inabilities. Our athletes are tremendously talented.”

Six hundred athletes competed in this year’s summer games.

