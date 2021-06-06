Lafayette, Lexington Catholic advance to 11th Region softball semis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the opening round of the 11th Region softball tournament, Lafayette beat the host Madison Southern 4-1.

The Generals will match up with Scott County on Monday at 5:00 at Madison Southern High School in Berea. The Cardinals knocked out Franklin County 4-1 on Saturday afternoon to advance.

In the lower part of the 11th Region bracket, Lexington Catholic eliminated Frederick Douglass 4-1. The Knights advance to face Great Crossing on Monday night at 8:00. The Warhawks beat Madison Central 8-0 on Monday.

OTHER SCORES

10th Region Softball

Montgomery Co. def St. Patrick 15-0

Harrison County def. Bishop Brossart 10-6

Bourbon County def. Mason County 16-4

12th Region Softball

Southwestern def. Garrard County 4-1

Pulaski County def. Mercer County 12-0

East Jessamine def. Rockcastle County 3-2

Boyle Co. def McCreary Central 12-0

