Lafayette, Lexington Catholic advance to 11th Region softball semis
The semifinals are set for Monday at Madison Southern.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the opening round of the 11th Region softball tournament, Lafayette beat the host Madison Southern 4-1.
The Generals will match up with Scott County on Monday at 5:00 at Madison Southern High School in Berea. The Cardinals knocked out Franklin County 4-1 on Saturday afternoon to advance.
In the lower part of the 11th Region bracket, Lexington Catholic eliminated Frederick Douglass 4-1. The Knights advance to face Great Crossing on Monday night at 8:00. The Warhawks beat Madison Central 8-0 on Monday.
OTHER SCORES
10th Region Softball
Montgomery Co. def St. Patrick 15-0
Harrison County def. Bishop Brossart 10-6
Bourbon County def. Mason County 16-4
12th Region Softball
Southwestern def. Garrard County 4-1
Pulaski County def. Mercer County 12-0
East Jessamine def. Rockcastle County 3-2
Boyle Co. def McCreary Central 12-0
