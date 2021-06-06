Madison Central, Lafayette advance in 11th Region baseball tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tyler Brook hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning and Madison Central beat Lexington Christian 3-2 Saturday afternoon to advance to the 11th Region baseball semifinals.

The Indians will face Frederick Douglass Sunday at 6:00 at Lexington Catholic. The Broncos hammered Great Crossing 15-0.

In the top half of the bracket, Lafayette eliminated Madison Southern 10-0. Josh Guilfoil pitched a no-hitter for the Generals. They will play Sayre Sunday at 2:00 in the other semifinal matchup.

The Spartans beat Franklin County 12-3.

