Victim identified in deadly Lexington hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Lexington.

It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on West Loudon Avenue and North Broadway.

According to Lexington Police, a moped being driven by Maurice Williams, 53, was hit by a car.

The driver of the car fled before police arrived.

Williams was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.