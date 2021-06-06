Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly Lexington hit-and-run

Police are investigating the crash.
Police are investigating the crash.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Lexington.

It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on West Loudon Avenue and North Broadway.

According to Lexington Police, a moped being driven by Maurice Williams, 53, was hit by a car.

The driver of the car fled before police arrived.

Williams was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
It's the second wrong-way crash in Lexington in less than 24 hours.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on New Circle Rd. identified
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
The Richmond community enjoying live music at the fundraising event for enRICH.
Richmond community helps raise funds for new restaurant

Latest News

File image
Man who said he was walking to Washington, DC killed in Lincoln County hit-and-run
Showers & thunderstorms will continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A real taste of summer is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sticky and stormy week
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
Madison Central advances.
Lafayette, Madison Central to meet in 11th Region title game