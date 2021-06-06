Victim identified in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Lexington.
It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on West Loudon Avenue and North Broadway.
According to Lexington Police, a moped being driven by Maurice Williams, 53, was hit by a car.
The driver of the car fled before police arrived.
Williams was later pronounced dead.
Police are still investigating the incident.
