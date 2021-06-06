Woman killed in wrong-way crash on New Circle Rd. identified
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after the second head-on crash in Lexington in 24 hours.
It happened on New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to the Fayette County Coroner, 54-year-old Robin Gadd was driving the wrong way when she hit another vehicle head-on.
Gadd was pronounced dead at the scene.
That crash came just hours after a wrong-way crash on I-75 killed six people.
