Richmond community helps raise funds for new restaurant

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A warm, summer evening, listening to music, enjoy local food trucks and donating to a good cause.

“It’s conversations that we’ve had with people who explain to us that there are resources, there is rehab, but there is this missing link of employment,” said India Kirstein.

A Richmond officer, Daniel Kirstein and his wife India, who worked in social work, have seen the impact addiction has had on their community.

“Opioid overdoses have increased by astronomical, terrifying amounts,” Daniel said.

Two years ago, the Kirsteins came up with the idea to open enRICH, a DIY pancake restaurant serving up more than flat stacks.

“We will serve the community that’s in addiction recovery, experiencing homelessness, may have felony convictions. We give them employment and give them a living wage.”

A menu full of second chances.

“Somebody who has felony convictions can’t get meaningful employment, which means they can’t get back on their feet. Then they can’t get reintroduced into society. Can’t stay in society. We’ve all been affected by this. Some of can name maybe 100 names, or maybe just one or two, but across the board it touches on a personal level.”

And a community ready to help make enRICH happen.

You can find information on how you can donate to the Kirstein’s restaurant fund, at this link here.

