Advertisement

Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder

Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Two people were stabbed early Saturday morning at their homes along Buffalo Horn Road in Louisa, Kentucky.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk says they were dispatched out to a home around 7:00 Saturday morning for a reported stabbing. Once on scene they discovered Niki Boyles had been stabbed in her home, leading her to flee up the street to search for help.

A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Todd Whitt is accused of stabbing her and then going to a nearby home to look for her. Once a neighbor opened the door, Whitt stabbed Shawn Blevins.

Both victims were taken to different hospitals. Police were unable to confirm the condition of the victims.

Whitt is being housed in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 is the lead investigating agency.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
It's the second wrong-way crash in Lexington in less than 24 hours.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on New Circle Rd. identified
Police are investigating the crash.
Victim identified in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
The Richmond community enjoying live music at the fundraising event for enRICH.
Richmond community helps raise funds for new restaurant

Latest News

File image
Man who said he was walking to Washington, DC killed in Lincoln County hit-and-run
Showers & thunderstorms will continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A real taste of summer is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sticky and stormy week
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
Madison Central advances.
Lafayette, Madison Central to meet in 11th Region title game