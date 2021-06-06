Winker’s 3 homers lift Reds over Cards 8-7 for 4-game sweep
He has 17 homers, tied for the NL lead.
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jesse Winker hit a tiebreaking home run off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning for his second three-homer game this season, and the Cincinnati Reds completed their first four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 21 years with an 8-7 victory.
Winker had six RBIs. He has 17 homers, tied for the NL lead. Eugenio Suárez added a two-run double for the Reds, who led 7-0 by the third inning en route to their first four-game sweep at St. Louis since May 4-7, 1990.
The Cardinals have lost five straight for the first time since Aug. 3-7, 2018.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.