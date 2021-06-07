Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sticky and stormy week

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If it isn’t raining, it will be steamy. Even when it is raining, it will still be steamy!

Get ready for some steam. This isn’t the oppressive heat & humidity, but it is some pretty nasty stuff. Temperatures will run around the low and mid-80s while it isn’t raining. So that means it will be very sticky in between those storms. The setup in the atmosphere will be very favorable for some heavy downpours. That’s how much moisture we will have in the air.

Our week has the same look from beginning to end. Daily chances of showers & thunderstorms. Rounds of potentially heavy rain to go along with it. It is one of those weeks that will make it hard to plan anything.

It will take a cold front rolling in by the end of the weekend to shake it up! It will bring some relief from the soaking setup. By the time it gets here we will be more than ready for it.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

