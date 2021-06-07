Lafayette, Madison Central to meet in 11th Region title game
The Generals beat Sayre and the Indians beat Douglass in Sunday’s semifinals.
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lafayette and Madison Central have been on a collision course for the 11th Region title all season long.
In the first semifinal at Lexington Catholic, the Generals beat Sayre 11-4 and in the nightcap, the Indians beat Douglass 8-4.
Madison Central and Lafayette will play at 6:00 Monday night with a spot in the KHSAA state tournament on the line.
