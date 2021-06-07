Lexington organizations offer help as CDC Moratorium on evictions comes to an end

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The clock is ticking.

“Starting June 30, evictions will become more and more real than they have been,” said the Director of the Catholic Action Center, Ginny Ramsey.

Meaning those who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic can be legally evicted.

“We had someone a few weeks ago who got $16,000. And they were getting ready to evict the person, or the family, until we convinced them to let us help them apply.”

Currently, there is $30 million set aside to help renters and landlords. With the Catholic Action Center, Ginny Ramsey says you can get enough to cover up to 12 months in back rent, and three months of future rent and utilities expenses. Only $2 million has been used so far.

“The landlords will have a very good reason not to evict because they’ll know these folks have applied and they can hold on to them while the city processes their funds.”

And for the rest of the month, Ramsey has a trained team of ‘connectors’ whose sole purpose is to help people apply for the money.

“I mean I looked at it and thought I don’t know how to upload. But I can figure it out. But when you’re in that stressful situation, you’re about to lose your home, you need the community to step up.”

And help families save their homes.

There will be a recorded webinar on Thursday at 1 p.m. to help assist tenants and landlords.

It’s hosted in partnership between the CAC, the Central Kentucky Housing and Homeless Initiative and the Greater Lexington Apartment Association.

Plus the team of connectors on staff at the Catholic Action Center available Monday through Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

