Cicadas costing lawn professional company time, money

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cutting grass has become a little more difficult with cicadas flying around and landing on you or your mower.

Jake Patterson, the owner of Motivational Mowing and Landscaping, says he enjoyed cutting grass up until this year.

The cicadas have slowed down his business so much he says it takes three times as long to finish cutting a lawn.

Every few seconds, Patterson says he is swatting one away.

He has a crew of five people.

Patterson says they all feel like the cicadas slow them down especially in Price Hill. Delhi is another area he finds more cicadas than usual.

He says both areas seem to have more trees and taller grass.

Not only have the periodical Brood X cicadas cost him time, but they have also cost him money.

“I was on [the mower] going through a privacy gate, and one hit me in the face, and I went like this, which turns the wheel that way, and I nailed through the privacy gate, and I broke it,” Patterson said. “Cost me a whole day of pay to fix it.”

Patterson does more than mowing; he also removes trees.

“Cut down a tree the other day, and when I cut one branch off of it, they just went crazy,” Patterson remembered. “You would not believe how many [cicadas] was in there.”

Patterson says, from what he remembers, this year is worse than the last time Brood X emerged in 2004.

“I’ll have other people working for me, so I’ll be sitting in an office laughing at them,” Patterson said.

