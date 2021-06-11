Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/13: Governor Andy Beshear

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear.

For the first time in 15 months, it’s a weekend without tight restrictions from Frankfort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. We all hope it signals we can put it the rearview mirror and focus on rebuilding the economy.

Along the way, the governor was sued numerous times and he took the legislature to court, and was hanged in effigy during a demonstration at the governor’s mansion. It’s been a divisive time socially and politically.

On Friday, the governor signed an executive order lifting the restrictions in most places and thanked his team.

Governor Beshear joins Kentucky Newsmakers to recap it all.

