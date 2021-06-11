Advertisement

WATCH: Alligator seen enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 3-foot-long alligator proved that beachgoing along the Grand Strand isn’t solely for those with two legs and no scales.

Viewer Kim Wallace sent in pictures and video of the gator she spotted Friday morning on the beach in the area between Compass Cove Resort and Damon’s Restaurant off South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Gator sightings across Horry County have been on the rise the last few days.

A resident of Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club caught video of a massive alligator taking a stroll through the neighborhood last Sunday.

