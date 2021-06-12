Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Multiple cold fronts moving in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After summer heat and humidity brought daily storm chances throughout this past week, we are now looking forward to a better forecast to come our way for next week.

Isolated to scattered storms will be around through this evening and into tonight for parts of the Commonwealth, but most will be on the drier side of these chances. Temperatures will remain mild as we fall through the 70s and into the 60s through this evening and tonight as well. Some clouds will stay mixed in for tonight, with fog possibly forming in areas overnight as well.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid to upper-60s with some patchy fog around for some areas. Any early fog should clear pretty early, but we’ll hang onto a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as our first cold front approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon and evening hours with this cold front. Some storms could be on the strong side, much like we’re seen this week with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs on Sunday are still expected to reach into the mid to lower-80s.

As we get into this next workweek, Monday will be on the drier side before a secondary cold front moves through on Tuesday with an isolated to scattered storm chance. The good news is that once we get through the second cold front, a blast of September-like air will be filling in behind it, with highs falling into the 70s through the middle and the latter part of the week. Then as we head towards next weekend, we could see another storm chance by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.