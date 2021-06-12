Advertisement

Breonna Taylor mural covered in tire tracks one week after unveiling

A mural of Breonna Taylor on the court of a Louisville park has already been vandalized.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within a week of its unveiling, a mural of Breonna Taylor painted on a west Louisville park basketball court has already been vandalized.

There were tire tracks on the mural at Lannan Memorial Park on Friday night.

At the ceremony to unveil the artwork depicting Taylor’s face with the word “coexist” below it, officials mentioned that cameras had been donated to deter people from trying to deface the property.

No information about the alleged vandal has been released.

Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers serving a drug warrant at her apartment in March 2020. She was killed in the crossfire during a shootout after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at the officers, admitting that he thought they were home intruders.

Read more about the Breonna Taylor case here.

