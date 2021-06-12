“Cruise For a Cause” hosted at Corbin Arena, raising flood relief for Beattyville

CORBIN/BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people came out Saturday at the Corbin Arena for “Cruise for a Cause.”

Hosted by Backroads of Appalachia, with the help of Corbin and Beattyville Tourism, and the Kentucky Wildlands, the event started at the Corbin Arena.

Riders then started on a 61-mile journey to the City of Beattyville. Backroads of Appalachia Director Erik Hubbard said it needed to be done.

“Through the recent year of flooding, pandemics, we look at the City of Beattyville and all the struggles they had. So, we decided to come up with a plan to help out, do a little love and have a good day for a drive and ride,” Hubbard said.

Participating in the event was Everhett “One-Eye” Hobson who said it was to help those who suffered.

“It speaks for itself...and they need all the support they can get from the local community. Whether it be Somerset, Corbin, London, Lexington, Richmond, whoever can come out to support these people, help them get back on their feet, we can see Eastern Kentucky grow to be the beautiful flower that it is,” Hobson said.

Hubbard said it was a journey that was all about giving back.

“They get together, and they always go out and try to help out each other. they’re the most giving people in our nation and we prove it week after week throughout the United States,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard adds that doing events like this is what his team’s mission is all about.

“To give everything they have to help out a community, a person, or individual is a way to fellowship together, show off what you got but always the most important thing is how can we help someone else,” Hubbard said.

Everhett said there was a good turnout, that gave him and the riders a sense of pride for their mission.

“Knowing that our community is strong, and we are there to support the people who need it the most and that right now is Beattyville with the floods that they’ve suffered,” Hobson said.

As those taking the trip want Beattyville to know, they are not alone.

“They can count on anybody, all they got to do is speak up and ask for help. Combat vets will be there, whoever needs to be there will be there and we’ll make sure that they survive,” Hobson said.

While there was not an exact goal, Hubbard said they hoped to raise at least $5,000 for the City of Beattyville.

Once the riders entered the city, they took donations, enjoyed live music, and ate at local restaurants before returning to Corbin.

