“It’s a relief’: Corbin restaurant officials react to Beshear’s executive order

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For locally-owned restaurants in Eastern Kentucky, the last 15 months have brought about uncertainty for ownership and staff at these eateries.

“It’s been a rough year but we’ve persevered,” John Wainscott of Shep’s Place said. “One thing, a lot of the places around here have taken a hit but I think the businesses in Corbin are pulling through and they’re going to make it.”

Known for its collection of locally-owned businesses, downtown Corbin has been one of the hardest-hit areas since the pandemic began, forcing staff at Shep’s Place on Main Street to pull together.

“When you work in a small, privately-owned restaurant like this, you know we’re not a franchise, we’re not corporate so we tend to build kind of a family dynamic amongst ourselves,” Wainscott said.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that seating capacity restrictions are fully lifted and people are no longer required to wear masks. Wainscott, who is the manager at Shep’s Place, said that this is a tremendous relief.

“It’s hard to talk to people, it’s hard to listen to people when they’re wearing masks,” Wainscott said. “We communicate with the public and it’s a relief to not have that barrier between us and our customers.”

“It’s been a year full of fear. There are a lot of people telling you what you should and shouldn’t be afraid of,” Wainscott said. “I would say that, now that they’re telling us that we should not be afraid, we need to try to regain a normal life again.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.