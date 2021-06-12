Kentuckians take advantage of visiting state forests on National Get Outdoors Day

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday is National Get Outdoors Day, and the Daniel Boone National Forest waived their fees for outdoor activities.

“So National Get Outdoors Day started under President Obama, and it was part of Michelle Obama’s [plan], getting more kids active and more kids outside,” said Mary O’Malley. O’Malley is the public affairs specialist for the Daniel Boone National Forest.

“The forest service followed up with this initiative with more kids in the woods, but really it’s all about getting out into our public land,” said O’Malley.

Cave Run Lake in Rowan County participated in National Get Outdoors Day by waiving fees for those who wanted to use their boat slip.

“Spending time outside is something that more of us have been doing over this past year. It’s a way to connect that’s been safe and always available,” said O’Malley.

Many people have been cooped during the pandemic. Coming out to a national forest like Cave Run Lake can mean more than just getting a breath of fresh air.

“It feels really good to be back outside, especially after quarantine and being home for about a year,” said Andres Casanovas. He and his friends were in town from Bowling Green and wanted to enjoy outdoor activities altogether.

“We wanted to try out hiking; we’ve really never done that before, so we are excited to try that out. Also, we hear there is a beach nearby, and we were gonna do that, " said Casanova.

O’Malley says that if you’re spending time outdoors, there are important rules to follow. If outdoors, make sure you have someone that knows where you are at all times, be prepared for the weather, make sure you wear sunblock, and stay hydrated.

