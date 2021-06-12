Kiwanis Club of Lexington holds inaugural Duck Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kiwanis Club of Lexington held the inaugural Duck Derby Saturday.

7,000 rubber ducks were dumped into the pond at The Lexington Green.

People were able to buy the ducks leading up to the race, and the owner of the winning duck took home $5,000.

All of the money from the ducks went to help the Kiwanis Club.

“The kids are who need it the most, especially with food insecurities. The need is there, especially coming right out of this pandemic,” said Lacey Gonzalez with the Kiwanis Club. “And the children are the ones who can’t speak for themselves, so our goal within our club is to help the children of the world one child and one community at a time.”

The club raised more than $35,000 from the event. It’s the largest fundraiser in the club’s 101-year history.

