Lexington hair salon heads into first weekend without restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been 463 days since Governor Beshear announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Friday, he’s announced restrictions are coming to an end.

It’s been a welcomed move by the Governor for many working in small businesses, who’ve struggled during the pandemic.

Clients of Bombshell Salon in Lexington can now get a blow-dry, cut, or color with all styling chairs open for business.

“Having clients walk in with no mask, being able to see their face, expressions, smiles, it’s so good,” says master stylist Christin Bartley.

Bartley explains with all staff vaccinated, and restrictions coming to an end, masks and social distancing are no longer required.

She says the business has been following all of the Governor’s guidelines and is continuing with a few precautions. Bartley shares the water and coffee maker are still tucked away, some clients are still texting prior to appointment times, and all tools and surfaces are squeaky clean. Plus, she says stylists go by the comfort zone of their clients, gladly spacing out chairs or putting on masks.

For Bartley, who takes pride in relationships with her clients, these new changes bring excitement.

“You get that connection back with your client,” Bartley says. “You’ve had a mask on, you’ve had a screen on the whole time and now you can interact with them again you can see your expressions.”

While masks are not needed in most situations, a new executive order from Governor Beshear requires them for public transportation, long-term care facilities, and health care facilities.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.