Top-ranked Danville dumps Beechwood in baseball semi-state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville moved one step closer to a state title with a 6-4 win on Saturday over Beechwood in a semi-state matchup.

The Ads (39-3) fell behind early, giving up two runs to the Tigers in the bottom half of the first inning. In the top of the second, Jaden Larmour bounced one back to Beechwood pitcher Mitchell Berger, who’s throw to third to get the force out sailed into left field. Bryson Young and Logan Smothers scored on the error to tie the game at two.

Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, Danville’s Ethan Wood bounced a hopper past Berger, leading to a throwing error by Beechwood’s shortstop. Two more runs scored on the play and Danville grabbed the lead, 4-3.

“These games are marathons. They’re not sprints,” Danville coach Paul Morse said. “So don’t worry about if we get up or we get down. The other day against Somerset we were up 8-0 and we had to preach to them to not be satisfied with that. Same way today. You get down 2-0, hey, we’ve got a lot of game left. Just keep pluggin along, play your game, execute and we’ll be fine.”

Smothers added an insurance run in the sixth, when he doubled to right, driving in KJ Stanfield to make it 5-3.

Danville starter Christian Howe, a UK signee, pitched six innings, allowing just three hits and three runs.

“As a team, we’ve been really good the last few years but struggled to get over that first game or two in the region or state,” Howe said. “It felt good. Now we’re excited to come into next week.”

Danville could become just the fifth Kentucky high school team to win 40 games in a season, joining Harrison Co., Dunbar, Covington Catholic and PRP. All four of those teams won the state championship during those 40-win seasons.

