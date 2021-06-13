Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms leading to September feel this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two rounds of cold fronts are expected to move through the Commonwealth, producing storms and cooler weather to come for the week ahead.

Scattered strong to severe storms will continue to move through late into this evening and early tonight, but the severe threat should generally be diminishing after sunset. Temperatures will vary greatly depending on if you saw storm activity, but generally, we will fall through the 70s this evening and end up into the 60s tonight. Some patchy dense fog could develop again for many areas overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day on the mild side again in the mid-60s with some patchy dense fog around. Any foggy conditions in the morning will likely clear pretty quickly with the sun rising and temperatures warming. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day and typically seasonal temperatures by the afternoon, with highs reaching into the mid-80s. While it will still be warm on Monday, we should feel slightly less humidity, which should help it feel a little better.

Another cold front approaches our region by Tuesday. This second front will bring in some isolated rain and thunderstorm chances, but not everyone will get in on this rain, so keep your rain gear on hand just in case. On the backside of this front, we are looking at a lovely cool down into the 70s for the middle and latter half of the week. Then another storm system will approach our region again by the end of the week and next weekend.

