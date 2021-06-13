Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms leading to September feel this week

By Adam Burniston
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two rounds of cold fronts are expected to move through the Commonwealth, producing storms and cooler weather to come for the week ahead.

Scattered strong to severe storms will continue to move through late into this evening and early tonight, but the severe threat should generally be diminishing after sunset. Temperatures will vary greatly depending on if you saw storm activity, but generally, we will fall through the 70s this evening and end up into the 60s tonight. Some patchy dense fog could develop again for many areas overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day on the mild side again in the mid-60s with some patchy dense fog around. Any foggy conditions in the morning will likely clear pretty quickly with the sun rising and temperatures warming. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day and typically seasonal temperatures by the afternoon, with highs reaching into the mid-80s. While it will still be warm on Monday, we should feel slightly less humidity, which should help it feel a little better.

Another cold front approaches our region by Tuesday. This second front will bring in some isolated rain and thunderstorm chances, but not everyone will get in on this rain, so keep your rain gear on hand just in case. On the backside of this front, we are looking at a lovely cool down into the 70s for the middle and latter half of the week. Then another storm system will approach our region again by the end of the week and next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.
One dead in downtown Lexington crash
File image
Man hospitalized after being shot in Lexington
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
A tree fell on a home in Winchester, trapping a family inside until neighbors said they could...
Winchester family rescued after tree falls on home
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Severe Threat

Latest News

Temperatures will feel a lot better this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Humidity drops and temperatures look fantastic.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quiet and “cooler” trend is coming
Afternoon storms made quite a splash this weekend.
WATCH | Weekend storms wreak havoc across Kentucky
A new business in Nicholasville, Monos Coffee Shop, is all about second chances.
WATCH | New coffee shop in Nicholasville is all about brewing up second chances
Lafayette advances to the state quarterfinals.
Lafayette’s power pushes Generals past North Laurel