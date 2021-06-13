Ally Blake’s Forecast | Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a First Alert Weather Day and after some wicked storms yesterday, we will be under the gun again today.

This morning, temperatures will begin in the upper 60s and low 70s with some patchy fog around for some areas in eastern Kentucky. Any early fog should clear pretty early, but we’ll hang onto a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as our first cold front of two approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon and evening hours with this cold front. Some storms could be on the strong side, much like we’re seen this week with heavy rain and gusty winds. This should clear out later in the evening. Highs on Sunday are still expected to reach into the low to mid-80s.

As we get into this next workweek, Monday will be on the drier side before a secondary cold front moves through on Tuesday with an isolated to scattered storm chance. Tomorrow will also stay warm in the low 80s. The good news is that once we get through the second cold front, a blast of September-like air will be filling in behind it, with highs falling into the 70s through the middle and the latter part of the week. This will also help us to give us a much-needed dry out and lows in the morning will be cool in the 50′s. Then as we head towards next weekend, we could see another storm chance by Friday into Saturday.

Stay safe and have a great day:)

