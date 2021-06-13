Area athletes shine at 3A State Track & Field Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dupont Manual won the 3A girls state track & field title, followed by West Jessamine and Pulaski County.

St. Xavier won the 3A boys championship, followed by Male and Marshall County.

On the boys side, Scott County’s Bryce Chisley won both the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Congrats to @ScottCoSports senior sprinter @BryceChisley. Won both the 100 and 200 meter dash at today’s 3A state track meet. Coverage at 6/11 on @wkytsports. pic.twitter.com/hpInFcdaNu — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 12, 2021

Dunbar’s Mario Paul won gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 36.74. Madison Central’s Wyatt Stewart won the Pole Vault title with a mark of 16-1.

Madison Central’s Ciara O’Shea continued to cement her spot as one of the top distance runners in the state. The sophomore won both the 1600 and 3200-meter run. With her three cross county titles, she now has five golds in her career.

Pulaski County’s Maddy Dunn won the 100-meter dash and she also won gold with her 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams.

West Jessamine’s Aly Doyle won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.11. Her teammate Lillian Hodge won gold in high jump.

South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan captured gold in the 800-meter run and Lafayette’s Sarah Ferguson won the Pole Vault.

