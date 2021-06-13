Advertisement

Boyle County blanks Johnson Central 1-0 in semi-state softball

The game started on Friday and finished on Sunday just after 6:30.
By Alex Walker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a game that started Friday afternoon, Boyle County beat Johnson Central 1-0 Sunday night at John Cropp Stadium.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles resumed play Sunday with the Rebels leading 1-0 in the third inning. That score never changed as Boyle County advanced to the Elite Eight of the state softball tournament.

There was a three-plus hour weather delay Sunday and once the game resumed at 6:30, the Rebels got the final three outs to advance. They will now play Lewis County on June 18 in the state quarterfinals.

