Djokovic claims 19th Slam with 5-set comeback at French Open

Djokovic’s victory moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. Djokovic won 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)(Thibault Camus | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
PARIS (AP) - Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final for his 19th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic’s victory moves him one major championship away from tying the men’s record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 34-year-old Djokovic eliminated 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal in a four-hour semifinal and the 22-year-old Tsitsipas had the upper hand early in his first Grand Slam final, but Djokovic eventually completed his sixth career comeback from two sets down and second of the tournament.

