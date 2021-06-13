Advertisement

Kentucky Association of Health Plans offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Eastern Kentucky

Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
By Dakota Makres
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) is continuing its campaign to provide COVID-19 vaccine access in Kentucky.

KAHP will be giving away $100 Visa gift cards every day from June 14-18 at different county health department in five Eastern Kentucky counties to people who get a COVID-19 shot. Officials said this will run until supplies last.

“Kentucky has made a lot of progress on the vaccination front and health plans are playing a key role,” said Tom Stephens, Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans. “We’re trying to reach those that have been sitting on the fence. This promotion will be raising awareness, which is half the battle.”

Officials said appointments are encouraged, but they are welcoming walk-ins.

KAHP and Kentucky Sports Radio wrapped up their “Shots Across the Bluegrass” live broadcast and pop-up vaccine tour with stops in Clay and Laurel Counties.

The five counties and locations included in the Visa gift card giveaway are listed below:

June 14: Lee County: Lee County Health Dept.

June 15: Owsley County: Owsley County Health Dept.

June 16: Breathitt County: Breathitt County Health Dept.

June 17: Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.

June 18: Leslie County: Leslie County Health Dept.

The giveaway runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.
One dead in downtown Lexington crash
File image
Man hospitalized after being shot in Lexington
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
A tree fell on a home in Winchester, trapping a family inside until neighbors said they could...
Winchester family rescued after tree falls on home
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Severe Threat

Latest News

Temperatures will feel a lot better this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Humidity drops and temperatures look fantastic.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quiet and “cooler” trend is coming
Afternoon storms made quite a splash this weekend.
WATCH | Weekend storms wreak havoc across Kentucky
A new business in Nicholasville, Monos Coffee Shop, is all about second chances.
WATCH | New coffee shop in Nicholasville is all about brewing up second chances
Lafayette advances to the state quarterfinals.
Lafayette’s power pushes Generals past North Laurel