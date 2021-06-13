Knott County tourism director wants to help Eastern Kentucky grow

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Born and raised in Knott County, Zack Hall currently serves as the county’s tourism director, but what many of you might not know is he has a long line of production credits.

He has helped several popular shows for Discovery and Animal Planet, including Deadliest Catch and Dirty Jobs. Hall said he is proud of his Eastern Kentucky roots.

“I love the people here, I love being able to be with my family,” Hall said.

But a lifechanging opportunity came from an unexpected place, during Hall’s time at Alice Lloyd College.

“I was a police officer at the police department and our chief at that time had come into work one night and was like hey there’s a Craigslist posting for a production job, and he knew that we all just like to make videos and stuff,” Hall said.

Hall said he decided to send them his resume, not expecting what would come next.

“Got a call and they were like hey you’ve got the experience, ended up working on Finding Bigfoot in London when they were shooting locally. Made some connections, kept hounding people, so yeah, it started here at Alice Lloyd and headed up going all the way back out to California,” Hall said.

Hall said while he was grateful, he knew he had to come back and help his county, becoming its tourism director.

“There’s not a lot going on in southeast Kentucky and I wanted to find a way that I could be a part of the community and help it grow and have things to do here in southeast Kentucky for myself, for my family, and future generations,” Hall said.

Hall said while they have made a dent, there still is a lot of work to do.

“We’re actually working with the state now to have one of the largest trail systems in America. It’ll be the largest in Kentucky for sure. It’s the First Frontier Trails, it’ll join counties from Laurel County all the way up to Bell County. Just all of eastern, southeastern Kentucky,” Hall said.

Hall said he hopes to inspire.

“You don’t have to settle ever, and I’m hoping now that’s kind of the role I’m stepping into is to show people hey, these young people, you can do this and you’ll love it, it’s awesome,” Hall said.

Hall became the county’s tourism director in 2019.

