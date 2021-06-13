Lafayette clips Campbell Co. 10-5, sets up date with Danville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lafayette beat Campbell County 10-5 Saturday night in semi-state action to advance to the Elite Eight of the state baseball tournament.

The Generals trailed 2-0 before answering with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Camels took a 3-2 lead in the second inning before Lafayette rattled off five unanswered runs for a 7-3 lead.

Lafayette (34-7) will now face Danville (39-3) on Wednesday night at 8:30 at Legends Field in Lexington.

