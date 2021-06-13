Lexington church holds service day across town

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with the Bethel Harvest Church in Lexington spent Sunday making a difference in the community, at Mayfield Manor, Catalina Motel, Community Fair, and Bullock Farm.

At Mayfield Manor, sounds of happiness were heard all across the facility as church volunteers and residents met.

“Today we are at four different locations just showing the love of God and reminding people after a year that we’ve had there is still hope,” said Jessica Hacker.

Hacker was her church’s team leader for the event at Mayfield Manor. They brought puzzles, coloring sheets, and were just happy to interact with the residents.

“We just wanted to come and maybe put a smile on their face,” said Harker.

Smiles were present all around and this group, in particular, was special to these residents. Bethany Caudill, who’s the activities assistant said this was the first volunteer group back since last year.

“This is our first group pretty much back in the facility and the residents just love when anyone comes,” said Caudill.

For residents like Angela Hoskins, the pandemic made things really hard in the facility.

Finally, as restrictions start to lift, people can now come back to the facility, and the residents really love children.

“We love having visitors. I mean especially kids. I mean they just make our day so much better,” said Hoskins.

Everyone in the church and with Mayfield manor had a great time. The residents hope more people come volunteer soon.

