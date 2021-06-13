Advertisement

Man hospitalized after being shot in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, it happened around 5:15 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Broadway.

Police said two men got into an argument when one pulled a gun and shot the other.

The person who was shot later showed up at a Lexington hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are searching for the man who shot him as of Sunday morning.

