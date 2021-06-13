‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Lexington early Sunday morning.

It happened on West High Street by Herlihy Street at about 1:45 am. Another deadly accident happened at the same exact spot around a month ago.

It was a scene all too familiar for people living on West High Street, and something Thomas Jenkins will never forget.

“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” Jenkins says. “I got him out we tried to get him out as quickly as possible without trying to injure them any further but, I mean they were lifeless since I got there.”

Jenkins was the first on the scene. He responded after he heard the crash, cutting the car’s airbag and calling out to the person trapped inside. Unfortunately, it was to no avail.

Neighbors say the signs on the road are not enough to keep drivers safe.

“It’s never surprising when I hear there was a car accident, and someone hit the telephone pole,” says neighbor Devin Sizemore.

Sizemore started her Sunday looking around her lawn and picking up pieces of the car left behind. She’s lived in the house since childhood, and often feels it’s a target.

“If it wasn’t for either or those poles there, where else are they going to hit, they’re going to hit the house and one day it may happen, and then one day it may be so bad that the house catches on fire,” Sizemore says.

Now with a child of her own her fear isn’t just for herself, but for her little girl too.

We’ve reached out to the Fayette County coroner. The name of the victim hasn’t been released. Police don’t know yet if alcohol or speeding were factors.

