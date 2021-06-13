Advertisement

One dead in downtown Lexington crash

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after an overnight crash in downtown Lexington.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning on West High Street near Oliver Lewis Way. A man apparently drove into a pole.

It’s the same location where another deadly crash happened around a month ago.

People living in the neighborhood said that part of the road is dangerous.

Thomas Jenkins lives in the area and heard the crash from his apartment. He said he ran outside and tried to get the man out of his car while others called 911.

He thinks drivers need more of a warning when driving that stretch of the road.

“Maybe just a sign that says ‘caution,’ or ‘sharp turn ahead.’,” Jenkins said. “There are yellow signs, but it doesn’t denote the actual curvature of the road. Because it is a light turn, but then it turns into a bigger turn. And a lot of people, I feel don’t compensate for that.”

Police said there was only one person in the car. He has not been identified as of Sunday morning.

Lexington Police are investigating the crash now.

