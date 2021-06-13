Advertisement

Sheriff: One dead following crash in Laurel County

(WILX)
By WYMT News Staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said a motorcyclist driving west on Highway 1376 hit a Chevy Silverado, killing the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 53-year-old Domonic Edward Sanchez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the driver of the Silverado, 54-year-old Ronnie Davis, left the scene and was found in a Chevy Impala by an off-duty deputy, with help from London City police officers.

Davis received minor injuries from the crash but his injuries did not require medical attention.

Davis was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and police charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and a first offense of driving with a DUI suspended license.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.
One dead in downtown Lexington crash
File image
Man hospitalized after being shot in Lexington
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
A tree fell on a home in Winchester, trapping a family inside until neighbors said they could...
Winchester family rescued after tree falls on home
First Alert Weather Day
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Severe Threat

Latest News

Temperatures will feel a lot better this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Humidity drops and temperatures look fantastic.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quiet and “cooler” trend is coming
Afternoon storms made quite a splash this weekend.
WATCH | Weekend storms wreak havoc across Kentucky
A new business in Nicholasville, Monos Coffee Shop, is all about second chances.
WATCH | New coffee shop in Nicholasville is all about brewing up second chances
Lafayette advances to the state quarterfinals.
Lafayette’s power pushes Generals past North Laurel