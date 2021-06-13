Sheriff: One dead following crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said a motorcyclist driving west on Highway 1376 hit a Chevy Silverado, killing the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 53-year-old Domonic Edward Sanchez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the driver of the Silverado, 54-year-old Ronnie Davis, left the scene and was found in a Chevy Impala by an off-duty deputy, with help from London City police officers.

Davis received minor injuries from the crash but his injuries did not require medical attention.

Davis was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and police charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and a first offense of driving with a DUI suspended license.

