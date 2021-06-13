Winchester family rescued after tree falls on home

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A powerful afternoon storm.

“It knocked the air conditioner out of my sister in-laws window. She said the wind knocked the air conditioner out. I said that wasn’t no wind. She said ‘What?’ I said ‘yeah’,” said Winchester home owner Ronnie Slone.

Losing air conditioning in his home was nothing compared to what Slone’s neighbors went through when he says the almost 200-year-old tree fell right on top of it.

“The mother wasn’t hurt. She got hit but she said she wasn’t hurt. The son was able to get away with a few scratches and such,” Slone explained.

Slone said the couple next door on West Hickman Street had their visiting. The thunderstorm rolled in around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. That’s when Slone said some of the family members became trapped in their upstairs rooms.

“The fire department had to come in with ladders. They knocked the windows out and got them out that way,” said Slone.

A family safe after the close call.

“Thank God that nobody was right in the middle of the rooms when it fell down. The whole side is down all the way back to the kitchen.”

The storms wreaking havoc across Clark and Fayette Counties. This tree thankfully only breaking a storm window at Providence Baptist Church. And this one on Lansdowne Drive fortunately falling away from Mathew Goble’s home.

The afternoon storm brought this huge tree down on Lansdowne Drive. The homeowner says he’s just thankful it didn’t fall the other way onto his home. Now he starts the cleanup process.@WKYT pic.twitter.com/L0SKdN2HyZ — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) June 12, 2021

“I heard a loud boom didn’t know what it was,” Goble said.

Then Goble got a call from a friend.

“He said I think something happened to your tree. Came outside. Looked and there it was. It was a good tree,” described Goble.

Now the cleanup process begins.

