Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury indicted Martae Shanks and Autumn Owens in the death of Lazarus Parker.
Two more charged in connection with Lexington murder
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

Latest News

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Chicago police say 4 dead, 4 wounded in early morning shooting
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
US retail sales fell 1.3% in May, chip shortage dings autos
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit