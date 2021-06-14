4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a male who was speaking to a Mason police officer at the drop-off lot at Kings Island, court documents say.

Kings Island officials say their security and Mason police were called to the public drop-off area around 8:10 p.m. on Kings Island Drive.

Police say they were dispatched for a large crowd that was trying to fight another group that was leaving the park, a complaint filed with the juvenile division of the Warren County Court of Common Pleas says.

The complaint says a 16-year-old ran from officers after being given several commands to stop. He was arrested a short time later and faces charges of obstruction of official business and disorderly conduct.

A 14-year-old is also facing charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after officers say she aggressively ran toward them and yelled profanity while they were trying to arrest another juvenile, the complaint says.

The documents say a 12-year-old who tried to pull away from police several times while handcuffed is facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

And a 15-year-old is facing charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after he ran at police with fists clenched and in a fighting posture after he was told several times to get back, according to the complaint. He followed an officer to his cruiser and was placed in custody.

All four were booked into the Warren Juvenile Detention Center.

Three of the teens appeared in court Monday and the judge had the same message for all of them.

“Do not go to Kings Island. You’ve lost your Kings Island privileges until further order of the court,” the judge said.

The fourth teen will be in court on Tuesday.

A report from Mason police confirms a father who came to pick up his son at the drop-off lot during the fight lifted his shirt and a Kings Island employee saw a gun.

The man never removed the weapon from the holster, the police report says.

A responding officer verified the man did have a permit for the gun and he was not arrested.

Kings Island released the following statement regarding the fight on Saturday:

“Police reports indicate – and park video footage confirms – that juveniles were verbally harassing a boy and his father. On-site law enforcement support was requested by a Kings Island Security associate that observed the father was in possession of a firearm. Per the City of Mason Police Department’s investigation, it was determined that the father, who was picking up his son, had a valid concealed carry permit and never brandished the firearm. There appeared to be no physical altercation between the adult and juveniles based on park security video. Additional officers arrived on the scene and four juveniles were arrested for their unruly behavior and transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. According to City of Mason Police Department, no charges were filed against the adult.

“Kings Island’s top priority is the safety of its guests and associates. The park has zero-tolerance for this type of behavior and believes those responsible should be held accountable for their actions. We want to thank our local law enforcement for their support in quickly addressing this incident. Increased safety measures the park has implemented and the immediate response from the Kings Island Security team and Mason Police Department quickly ended the incident.”

This is not the first time an incident has happened on the grounds of Kings Island.

The park had to close early on May 22 due to several fights that happened inside the park and in the parking lot.

Five teenagers are facing charges such as inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault, and disorderly conduct in connection to the May 22 fights. None of the teens are in custody yet, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said.

Warrants have not been issued for the five teens and court dates have not been set.

It is unclear as to what led up to the incidents which are still under investigation.

