Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Moves In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday, folks. We have another steamy day out there as a strong cold front drops in from the northwest tonight. This will touch off a few showers and thunderstorms, but the main story will be the September pattern setting up behind it. This pattern may be complete with a Gulf tropical system that has a chance to impact our weather by the weekend or early next week.

Winds are gusty today as temps spike ahead of our front. This boundary will throw a few showers and storms at us by the evening.

Very nice air arrives behind this front later tonight and carries us through the week. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the 50s for many.

That string of 50s likely rolls through the rest of the week for lows. You can see a little rebound Wednesday morning ahead of another push of cooler air. Then the numbers settle back down for Thursday morning.

That will be ahead of a strong front that may bring strong storms in here to start the weekend. This happens as a tropical system is likely heading toward Texas or Louisiana. This would bring another shot of cooler temps our way.

