Derby runner-up Mandaloun wins at Monmouth Park in return

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun overcame a tough trip and a stubborn rival in Weyburn to win the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes on Sunday at Monmouth Park.

It was Mandaloun’s first start since the Derby, and it wasn’t an easy race for the 3-10 favorite. Mandaloun and jockey Florent Geroux were pinched back to last in the five-horse field shortly after the start. Mandaloun ranged into contention on the final turn and looked poised to power to victory at the top of the stretch.

Weyburn refused to back down, battling back in deep stretch to narrow the final margin to only a neck.

