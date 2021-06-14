Advertisement

Derby runner-up Mandaloun wins at Monmouth Park in return

It was Mandaloun’s first start since the Derby, and it wasn’t an easy race for the 3-10 favorite.
Kentucky Derby entrant Mandaloun works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 29, 2021, in...
Kentucky Derby entrant Mandaloun works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun overcame a tough trip and a stubborn rival in Weyburn to win the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes on Sunday at Monmouth Park.

It was Mandaloun’s first start since the Derby, and it wasn’t an easy race for the 3-10 favorite. Mandaloun and jockey Florent Geroux were pinched back to last in the five-horse field shortly after the start. Mandaloun ranged into contention on the final turn and looked poised to power to victory at the top of the stretch.

Weyburn refused to back down, battling back in deep stretch to narrow the final margin to only a neck.

