Advertisement

Disabled Army Veteran receives mobility assistance service dog

After serving our country for 26 years, Timmy now has a new lease on life with his dog Jewell.
By Erica Lunsford
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Labrador Retriever named Jewell is starting her mission as a service dog for an Army Veteran who served our country.

Timmy served for 26 years with six combat deployments to Iraq, Kosovo, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Libya.

To help him with his disabilities, Smoky Mountain Service Dogs presented him with a mobility assistance service dog Jewell.

On Monday, the non-profit organization hosted a ‘Passing of the Leash ‘ ceremony, celebrating the completion of training for Jewell, sending her to her new home with Timmy.

The Army Veteran says he’s thankful for all of the volunteers and donors who helped to make this all happen.

“They’re the greatest people. They work with you, they worked with me every step of the way. I never thought I would come out the end from the start, but I came all the way through it with their help,” says Timmy.

Mike Kitchens with Smoky Mountain Service Dogs says it takes two years and between 1500 to 1800 hours of training for each mobility assistance service dog.

“We serve Veterans with physical disabilities. Often times they also suffer from some level of PTSD and the dog is very very helpful with PTS also,” says Kitchens.

Jewell is trained to assist Timmy by doing things like picking up his cane and hat and helping him to relax during high-stress moments.

Timmy says he is ready to start his new lease on life with Jewell.

“She means a lot. She’s gonna do a lot. She does a lot, and I hope to do for her as she does for me,” says Timmy.

Any disabled Veteran with an honorable discharge who has a service connected physical disability can apply for a service dog through Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury indicted Martae Shanks and Autumn Owens in the death of Lazarus Parker.
Two more charged in connection with Lexington murder
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

Latest News

Temperatures stay comfortable
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will stay at September levels
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle finally fizzles
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.
Fire destroys event space in Cynthiana
Developing story. Man hit and killed by car in Lexington.
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington