Gov. Beshear reports 129 new COVID-19 cases; 2.08% positivity rate
Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 462,432 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.08% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 18 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,163.
As of Monday, 223 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 65 are in the ICU, and 35 are on ventilators.
The governor says there is not a vaccination update for Monday due to delays with the federal reporting database.
