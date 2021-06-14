Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 129 new COVID-19 cases; 2.08% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 462,432 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.08% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 18 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,163.

As of Monday, 223 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 65 are in the ICU, and 35 are on ventilators.

The governor says there is not a vaccination update for Monday due to delays with the federal reporting database.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury indicted Martae Shanks and Autumn Owens in the death of Lazarus Parker.
Two more charged in connection with Lexington murder
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

Latest News

Temperatures stay comfortable
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will stay at September levels
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle finally fizzles
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Fire destroys building Harrison County in overnight fire.
Fire destroys event space in Cynthiana
Developing story. Man hit and killed by car in Lexington.
Man hit, killed by car in Lexington