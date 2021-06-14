Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quiet and “cooler” trend is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been quite the eventful stretch of weather around here. The pattern shift puts us in a very different place.

A second front will likely pass through the region today. It will bring another chance of showers & thunderstorms. Once this one clears out of town it will bring some refreshing air back to the region. If you read that as “Humidity will drop” you read it correctly! The feel around here will give you time to relax for a few days.

There will be a couple of fronts around this week. All that they will do it keep the refreshing air coming. Until the weekend push arrives around here. That could bring some more storms.

TROPICAL CONCERNS

After a record-breaking year for the Atlantic ocean, we are once again talking about tropical weather. There is potential for some development and it could have a direct impact on us by next week. Reminder, these can produce tremendous amounts of rainfall. It is way too early to say where or when this thing goes, but it is something we have to watch closely!

Take care of each other!

