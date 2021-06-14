Lafayette’s power pushes Generals past North Laurel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kaileigh Franklin Brooks and Madison Johnson both hit solo homers and Lafayette beat North Laurel 4-0 Sunday night to advance to the KHSAA state softball quarterfinals.

The Generals will face the winner between Butler and McCracken County on Friday. That game resumes Monday morning at 10:00 with the Mustangs leading 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

In the second inning, Claire Cronan knocked in Madison Johnson for a 1-0 lead. With a 2-0 lead in the fifth, Brooks drilled a homer off the foul pole in left for a commanding 3-0 lead.

Johnson’s homer in the sixth inning capped the scoring for the Generals.

