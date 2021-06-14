Advertisement

New ‘Bourbon Experience’ sets aim at post-pandemic success for bourbon industry

By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After almost a year and a half into a pandemic that stifled business across the country, one of Kentucky’s largest players is stepping up its game.

Heaven Hill in Bardstown officially opened their newest addition Monday to welcome people back to Bourbon Country. The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience is the result of a $19 million investment in an already busy industry across the state.

The bourbon industry’s roots have long been planted in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“Bourbon’s heart and soul lives right here in Kentucky and nowhere else,” Gov. Andy Beshear said while visiting Heaven Hill on Monday.

Bourbon is an $8.6 billion industry in Kentucky, providing 20,000 jobs across the state. With over 9 million barrels currently aging, there are roughly twice as many barrels in the state as people.

On National Bourbon Day, Beshear pledged his support for the industry.

“We are fully committed to you,” Beshear said, speaking to the bourbon industry as a whole. “When bourbon is going well, Kentucky is going well.”

Heaven Hill’s new Bourbon Experience aims to open the post-pandemic doors to the Bourbon Trail and make sure the steadily growing industry continues on that same trajectory.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are pouring into the industry, creating hundreds of jobs in the past year and a half alone.

Beshear said if that’s what can happen during a pandemic, there’s a bright future after the pandemic.

“I think we are on the cusp of an era of incredible prosperity,” Beshear said, “and I’ve got to say, after 16 months, I think we deserve it.”

As for the Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, you can follow in the Governor’s footsteps and take part in the interactive tour starting Monday.

You can find more info here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury indicted Martae Shanks and Autumn Owens in the death of Lazarus Parker.
Two more charged in connection with Lexington murder
“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
‘I feel horrible’: Neighbors react to deadly car crash on West High Street
Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

Latest News

2020 has been a rough year, but Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the...
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Papa Leno's in Berea is still offering delivery and pick up orders.
Still Serving: Papa Leno’s, Blue Heron Steakhouse
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - International Songwriting Competition (July 31, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)
Home & About - Rose & Remington (July 16, 2020)
Home & About - Summer Meet at Keeneland (July 7, 2020)
Home & About - Summer Meet at Keeneland (July 7, 2020)