Rep. Bam Carney back home after long hospital stay

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker is back home after more than a year in the hospital.

Representative Bam Carney has been battling a severe case of pancreatitis. He was rushed to the hospital just before Christmas in 2019.

Over the weekend, Senator Max Wise took to Twitter to share the news that Carney finally made it home to Taylor County.

Carney was Kentucky’s House Majority Leader before his diagnosis. He was elected in 2009.

