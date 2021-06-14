Rep. Bam Carney back home after long hospital stay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker is back home after more than a year in the hospital.

Representative Bam Carney has been battling a severe case of pancreatitis. He was rushed to the hospital just before Christmas in 2019.

Over the weekend, Senator Max Wise took to Twitter to share the news that Carney finally made it home to Taylor County.

A wonderful day to celebrate! Prayers for continued recovery & therapy for @BamCarney who is back home. Bam, his family, his friends, his colleagues & the community at large are a testament to faith & prayer. Welcome back home to Taylor County, Bam. pic.twitter.com/ginb5SWyit — Max Wise (@maxwellwise) June 12, 2021

Carney was Kentucky’s House Majority Leader before his diagnosis. He was elected in 2009.

