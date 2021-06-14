Southern Ky. families dealing with damage left behind from severe storms

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some folks in southern Kentucky have a lot of cleaning up to do after severe storms Sunday. Others lost power because of the strong storms, and some have damage.

The Benge family always worried the large Sycamore tree beside their house would fall and come down the wrong way.

“We talked about cutting it down. It’s been a topic. About cutting it down. We’ve had people come out, no one wants to bother with it, because it’s so large. Worried about which way it would fall,” said Mavis Benge.

They hoped it would fall across the field. Sunday night during a storm, sure enough, it came down right on top of their home.

“It was awful. The winds were gusting, it came all of a sudden it was a big gush,” Benge said.

Inside the house the only damage they have noticed is a little on the ceiling and drywall.

“The house is built around a single frame trailer. It’s hit the trailer frame. And that’s what saved the house. It hit the trailer frame,” Benge said.

The tree coming down also resulted in them losing power.

Crews worked all over Laurel and Whitley Counties to remove large trees and limbs and to restore power. Benge says she is thankful none of this was any worse.

“It is a part of life. It goes on. I am not going to panic over it. No one was hurt, that was the main thing,” Benge said.

Benge says she’s isn’t sure how long it will take to fix the damage.

At one time, electric crews from Kentucky Utilities and Jackson Energy were working to restore power to several hundred people in the area.

