Two more charged in connection with Lexington murder

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two more people are facing charges in connection to a Lexington murder.

A grand jury indicted Martae Shanks and Autumn Owens in the death of Lazarus Parker. The two are indicted on arson, abusing a corpse and criminal mischief charges.

Cecil Russell was indicted on a murder charge. He’s accused of shooting Parker at a home on Dakota Street.

Police found Parker several weeks after he was killed in a burned vehicle at the Fayette-Bourbon County line.

