UK lineman Horsey teaming up with UK Healthcare to teach CPR

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The spring before his freshman year, Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey underwent open-heart surgery. He is now back to full strength, but his road to recovery hasn’t been easy.

To raise awareness for healthy hearts, Horsey has teamed up with UK HealthCare and the UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute to teach hands-only CPR.

After surviving surgery, Horsey said it was tough as a football player to embrace his painful past.

“Nobody creates a legacy by fitting in, nobody is remembered for fitting in, nobody has a story for fitting in, nobody is special for fitting in and it’s not my job to fit in,” said Horsey. “It’s my job to be myself and myself is Kenneth Horsey, student athlete, brother, son, friend, football player, scholar that just happens to be a heart survivor.”

Hands-only CPR is a life-saving skill that is quick and easy to learn. According to the American Heart Association, when someone has cardiac arrest, the chance of survival goes down by 10% for every minute without CPR, so every second counts. The chances of survival double or even triple if they receive CPR.

