Victim killed in crash on West High Street identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the name of a man killed in a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

Lexington police say 31-year-old Christopher Smith drove into a pole on West High Street near Oliver Lewis Way.

It’s the second crash to happen in that area in just over a month.

Neighbors told us the signs on the road are not enough to keep drivers safe.

