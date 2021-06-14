Victim killed in crash on West High Street identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the name of a man killed in a deadly crash early Sunday morning.
Lexington police say 31-year-old Christopher Smith drove into a pole on West High Street near Oliver Lewis Way.
It’s the second crash to happen in that area in just over a month.
Neighbors told us the signs on the road are not enough to keep drivers safe.
