Victim killed in crash on West High Street identified

“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I got him out we tried to get him out as quickly as possible without trying to injure them any further but, I mean they were lifeless since I got there.”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the name of a man killed in a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

Lexington police say 31-year-old Christopher Smith drove into a pole on West High Street near Oliver Lewis Way.

It’s the second crash to happen in that area in just over a month.

Neighbors told us the signs on the road are not enough to keep drivers safe.

“I feel horrible. I did everything I could for the person,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins says. “I...
